Great Height Academy, an Islamic girls’ school based in Abuja, has partnered with information and communication technology giant, New Horizons Nigeria to deploy its first Smart Home Automation devices and a Security Alarm System.

At the recent teacher association (PTA) meeting, the director/owner of Great Height Academy, Hajia Rabi Namtari led parents and teachers to witness the presentation and commissioning of the projects embarked upon by the students with 100 per cent support from the IT consultant – New Horizons.

She applauded the girls for making the school proud and appreciated New Horizons for its unparalleled support since the partnership was birthed several years ago. Recall that Great Height Academy launched a State-of-the-Arts Robotics and Virtual Reality Laboratory in the year 2021 with New Horizons giving technical support.

The PTA Chairman, Alhaji Rabiu Umar Muhammad who was impressed by the demonstration, said women are coming up and matching the men shoulder to shoulder in technology, engineering, sciences, etc. He also appreciated New Horizons for its technical support for the school.

During the inspection by the parents and teachers, the students took time to explain the technologies behind the projects. On the Smart Home Automation (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity), the students explained that the motive behind this project is to control all gadgets connected to a power source at home/office using the mobile phone as a power control.

The Wi-Fi version can be controlled anywhere in the world provided there is internet connectivity, while the Bluetooth version can only be controlled within the range of a 100-meters. Some parents tried to verify the students’ claim by testing the device. All the lights in the hall were turned off from the wall but the volunteered parent used his phone to turn on all the lights as claimed by the students.

The advantage of this device is in case you forgot to turn on/off your gadgets, even after you have left your home/office, you can still turn them on/off without necessarily being physically there.

On the Security Alarm System with call and SMS feature: Given the high level of insecurity in Nigeria as at date, the girls designed a device to secure the principal’s office and alert her in the instance of a security breech or unpermitted access by triggering the alarm system and notifying her via text message or call regardless of her current location.

At the beginning of the academic session, New Horizons introduced some trending courses to the institution amongst which are 3D Technology, Robotics, Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Genetic Engineering, Quantum Computing, and lots more.

During the project launch, general manager of New Horizons Systems Solutions, northern region, Mr. Dave Abolagba expressed enjoined parents to keep supporting their wards to bridge the gap in technology between Nigeria and other advanced countries.