The newly appointed chairman/CEO of the Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Board, Mohammed Madami Etsu has resumed duty. The new chairman at a brief handing over, expressed his gratitude to Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi, the state accountant general, who oversaw the Board when he was appointed, and assured him that he will do his best to reposition the Board for effective service delivery. He appealed to staff to

redouble their efforts to enable them meet the revenue target set by the state government.

In his remarks at the event, Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi, the state accountant general thanked the staff for their support and appealed to them to extend the same to the new chairman. He also used the opportunity to inform them that the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has given approval to the new chairman to restructure the organisation, especially in view of the dwindling revenue to enable the government deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

It will be recalled that Muhammad Madami Etsu was appointed chairman of the Board in May 2021 after the immediate past chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Garba Guna was appointed the Emir of Kagara.