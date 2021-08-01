The new governor of Rotary International District 9125, Ayoola Oyedokun has set a target of $1 million contribution to the rotary club.

Oyedokun stated this in Abuja yesterday, during his installation as the 13th governor of the district.

In his acceptance speech, he charged Rotarians across the 23 states in the district to key into the project and make more efforts in reaching out to the less privileged.

“We must ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are sustained. We will stand by fairness, ensuring that transparency is achieved. We need to do more to change lives and improve on our membership strength which is the core objective of the rotary,” he said.

He added that his administration would ensure that every community across the country feels the image of the club through life changing interventions.

The former district governor, Jumoke Bamigboye, while congratulating the new governor, said the outbreak of coronavirus posed a great challenge to their operations as they were unable to reach out to some targeted communities.

“From the beginning of the year, we were locked down so we can’t go out to do anything. We joined government in sharing palliatives and PPA but we couldn’t meet many communities as we would have love to,” she said.

District 9125 is one of the four Rotary International districts in Nigeria and covers 23 states and Abuja.