Rangers International of Enugu will resume camping for the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season on September 17, 2021.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu yesterday by the media officer of the club, Norbert Okolie.

Okolie said that the decision for resumption for the new season was reached at the club management meeting presided over by the General Manager (GM), Mr Davison Owumi, on Thursday.

According to him, the management directed that the activities for the forthcoming season will start on Sept. 17, as all retained and new players must report to base.

Owumi urged retained players by the technical crew led by Salisu Yusuf to make themselves available on the approved date for start of pre-season activities.

Okolie recalled that the club disengaged 15 players at the end of the last season and listed 12 for recruitment for the forthcoming season.

He said that the players targeted for recruitment were contacted and expected to report to base on the resumption date.

Okolie mentioned the players retained to include, Tope Olusesi, Nana Bonsu, Seidu Mutawakilu, Ifeanyi Nweke, Charles Tiesso, Christian Madu, Uche John, Ebuka Anthony, Ernest Governor, Ugochukwu Ugwuoke, Shedrack Asiegbu and Esor Archibong.

Others include Daniel Vendaga, Kenechukwu Agu, Christian Nnaji, Elijah Ani, Chidiebere Nwobodo, Chinonso Eziekwe and Tony Eliagwu.