No fewer than 1,500 widows, students and the needy have benefitted from the empowerment programme organised by the Prophetess Bosede Adimabua Ministry in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The initiative tagged, “Prayer Rally and Empowerment Programme”, held at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement, Murtala Mohammed Way, Ilorin, with the theme: ‘The Sufficient God’.

The beneficiaries of the scheme received food items and cash to celebrate the New Year.

Five hundred selected students from secondary schools and tertiary institutions also received educational materials and scholarships.

The organisers also registered 50 persons for tailoring vocation and pledged to empower them with sewing machines upon completion of their training.

The donor, Prophetess Bosede Adimabua, who was former president of the Women Wing of the Christians Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Kwara State chapter, said the initiative was borne out of her desire to impact on the poor and the less-privileged to enable them live comfortably.

In his remarks, the leader of Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Nigeria, Most Rev. Samuel Abidoye, thanked the donor ministry for its dedication and commitment to advancing the cause of the downtrodden in the society.

