The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has emphasized the need for a rebuilding process that leaves no one behind in the post COVID-19 pandemic era.

In a New Year message signed by its General Secretary, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah and made available to journalists, the ITUC-AFRICA listed debt forgiveness by creditors’ economies, vaccine equality and widening of social protection nets to help fragile states from falling further into economic and social crises.

Adu-Amankwah said undoubtedly, 2021 has been a very tough one with the COVID-19 virus that continues to mutate and cause the endless spread of infection, worsening hospitalization and death.

He said, “Social protection for all is another core element of the new social contract. The access and coverage of the current social protection in Africa must be improved and expanded exponentially.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We shall continue to demand the cessation of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) from Africa and progressive taxation administration to be applied. No one must be left behind. To achieve these will require conscious, collaborative, genuine and transparent efforts.”

According to him, specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has brutally exposed and exacerbated the fault lines between those who have access to social protection and those who do not, explaining that hundreds of millions of workers who have lost their jobs and livelihoods have been disproportionately excluded from social support.

He also added that women, migrants and those operating in the informal economy are the worst hit by the socio-economic assaults of the pandemic.

In his words, “Inequalities in access to the COVID-19 vaccine has been at the centre of debates in recent months. 70% of the vaccine doses produced in 2021 have been preempted by high-income countries. This has caused severe supply problems for low- and moderate-income countries, leading to large differences in immunization coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Across the African continent, only 10 in 100 people have received at least one dose, and only 4 in 100 are fully immunized.

“More than ever, human rights observance including economic and social rights, civil and political rights, are needed in responding to this health crisis.

“ITUC-Africa, therefore, calls on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as a matter of global emergency to relax the application of Intellectual Property Rights. This will allow developing countries with production capacities to produce and disseminate COVID-19 vaccines. We ask that organised businesses put people before profits.”

According to him, it is also critical that vaccine doses promised to poor and developing economies are delivered.

Also, ITUC-Africa called on workers and Africans to go take the vaccines.

He pledged that the ITUC-AFRICA as as a workers union shall continue to rise above race, nationality, creed and language to reach out to anyone anywhere at any time that needs support