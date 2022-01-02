The Northern Alternative Forum (NAF) has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the experiences of the past year and consolidate on the efforts of the Buhari administration to surmount the daunting security challenges confronting the country.

In a statement signed by its national chairman, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the group urged the citizens to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari to work for peace, unity, security and growth of Nigeria.

Ibrahim noted that Buhari’s international investment drive through his recent trips towards the close of the year 2021 were a clear indication of the president’s passion to fulfill his campaign promise of revamping the economy as he wraps up the final lap of his tenure in office.

Ibrahim said 2022 is the best time to rally round the Buhari presidency, pointing out that President Buhari has created the enabling environment for businesses to thrive not just in Nigeria but also across the African continent.

He said, “What the president is bent on achieving by his business trips is job and wealth creation. He is ensuring that the ideas behind the creation of AfCFTA are actualized by creating the platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade and generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

“The Buhari administration has, through his ease of doing business policy, transformed Nigeria into an investors’ hub by investing heavily on infrastructures across the country. Nigerians have every reason to be optimistic about 2022 because President Buhari is ready to turn things around and ensure that the citizens wriggle out of poverty. This he has demonstrated by the pace at which he tackled certain economic issues last year.”

NAF also urged Nigerians to be wary of certain individuals in the opposition whose goals are to destabilise Nigeria and to cause strife among its citizens.

“In 2022, opposition leaders should desist from attempts to draft Nigeria into unnecessary national opposition and negative narratives on national events by their destructive criticism of President Buhari. This is not the right thing to do.

“President Buhari should be praised for tackling head on some of the challenges in areas like security, war against corruption and the economy. He has even done much more in ensuring that ongoing infrastructure projects are executed with immediate dispatch”.

Ibrahim appealed to Nigerians to support the Buhari administration “to continue the strenuous task of repositioning the country among the comity of nations”.