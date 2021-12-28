Some workers of the popular Next Cash and Carry which was razed down by fire last Sunday are lamenting over the incident.

They expressed fear of the loss of their jobs, saying “we do not know where to seek for jobs again.”

When LEADERSHIP visited the premises of the burnt mall yesterday, security personnel were seen around the area, while a section of the affected building has been brought down.

The workers who were seen at the mall trying to take stocks of things affected said that they were expecting a better year ahead because of the larger patronage during the Christmas period, but did not know that disaster was looming.

Martha Agbo, a staff of one of the small business section, which sells wine, said that goods worth over N70 million were lost in the inferno.

Agbo said she knew that with the disaster she had lost her job already.

“Over 2,000 workers have been rendered jobless by this fire incident. For me, I know have I lost my job already because, with the loss we incurred in the fire, there is no way we can start working immediately.

“Between December 22 and 25, we made huge sales and we were even rejoicing that our salaries this December might be increased. We did not know that this kind of disaster will occur,” she said.

Another worker, Dogo James, of a gift section in the mall, lamented that he does not know how life will be after the inferno. He said despite being a sales boy in the mall, life was a bit easy for him.

“I have been working in this place for more than four years now, this is where my family and I have been surviving. Now, I do not know where to go to and how we are going to survive this disaster,” he lamented.