Against the backdrop of the recent fire incident at the Next Cash and Carry Supermarket at Kado District, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has coordinated a review meeting with stakeholders on the way forward.

The meeting was at the instance of minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk.

In a statement issued by the head of public relations unit, Nkechi Isa, the director-general of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said the meeting was aimed at reviewing and producing a report jointly by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), FEMA and the FCT Fire Service.

He said, “We will come up with very good recommendations on both sides, which will be a yardstick for the government to take the right decision in ensuring public safety in our public buildings.

“The most important thing is that when we identify the problems, we must provide possible and implementable recommendations that are measurable and achievable.”

Also, the director-general of NEMA, Ahmed Mustapha Habib, who was represented by the deputy director, operations, Alhaji Bashir Idris Garga, said the current state of safety modules and measures especially in mega cities like Lagos and Abuja called for concern.

“Our safety modules and measures are in shambles, the earlier we accept them the better; fire incidences have become a recurring decimal in our national life, if it’s not in Abuja, it’s in Lagos, it’s in Kano, it’s in Port Harcourt, dealing with the mega cities,” he said.

He requested that the report harmonisation process expand its scope towards owners of big edifices to rejig their safety measures.

