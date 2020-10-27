The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the senior men’s national team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Toyin Ibitoye, who has been in the post for five-and-half years.

Raji is presently the group manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group. He started sports journalism as a freelancer with NTA Ile-Ife between 2003 – 2006 while studying at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife. On graduation with Bachelor of Arts in English, he joined Radio Brila, Nigeria’s first all-sport radio station in 2008. He was a member of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Media Committee set up by the tournament sponsors, he’s a certified management consultant and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMCs).

Also, on Tuesday, the NFF announced the appointment of Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu as the Media Officer of the Senior Women’s National Team, Super Falcons. She takes over from Miss Jane Onyinye Nweze.

Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu, popularly known as tobexSports, is an astute women football advocate and a writer with passion for the domestic women’s league. She’s a former footballer herself, having played for clubs like Hamza Queens, Flaming Flamingos and Ibom Angels before pursuing her education further.

NFF’s director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, praised Ibitoye and Miss Nweze for the excellent services rendered while they were with the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons respectively, and wished both of them good fortune in their future endeavours.