Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has hailed former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba and the chairman/editor-in-chief, THISDAY Newspapers Group/Arise News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, for giving journalism and media sector a place of honour.

In a birthday message to the two eminent journalists made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the guild in a statement jointly signed by its president, Mustapha Isah, and the general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said they had brought a creative innovation to the modern day journalism practice via their labour and accomplishments.

On Osoba, who will be 82 years on Thursday, the NGE commended him for remaining committed to the mission of the professional group, saying even though he is no longer in active journalism practice, the former president of NPAN has remained a dogged promoter of sound journalism profession and a staunch supporter of the guild, whose activities he always finds time to participate in, including its recent national convention in Kano State.

Describing Obaigbena, fondly called the Duke by his close associates, as possessing resilient character, tact, and a tenacious strength of mind to succeed, the guild said the media entrepreneur had been able to navigate the very rough pathway in the past four decades to arrive at where he is today, describing it as an unchangeable success.