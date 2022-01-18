The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) has discovered a 95-year-old great- grandfather regarded as the oldest Nigerian playing the game of golf.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe-led NGF presented the London-based Pa James Olujobi Omolaso after he had a few holes at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja. Pa Omolaso, was visiting Abuja from his base when he was discovered.

The 28-handicapper, who has been playing golf for the past 35 years, said he feels stronger each time he plays the game.

Pa Omolaso said golf is unlike other sports because it can be played continuously. “Normally, I do exercises, play and watch television and do pep talk with my children. I also watch Formula One as well as flip to nearly all sports channels. Generally, I am interested in sports, because I was a sports person in my college in those days at Molusi College Ijebu Igbo. I was one of the foundation members of the school,” Pa Omolaso said.

He advised that people who wanted to live longer must not indulge in womanising, excessive drinking and drug taking, but engage in regular exercise and care for other people.

He also tasked Nigerian professional golfers to work hard and exhibit confidence, as they will be internationally recognised if they imbibe the right attitude.

Runsewe, who discovered the nonagenarian, urged Nigerians to key into the game of golf as it can be played at any age.

“Pa Omolaso is 95 and still comes on the course to play some few holes and make some putts. The fact that Baba has mental alertness and understands what golf is, tells us that golf is an ageless game. Today he has demonstrated something, that when you hit a good golf shot, your entire body chemistry communicates.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to disabuse their minds from that notion that golf is for the elite. Golf is for the living mind—anyone that is alive, golf is the right game to tap into. I screamed when I saw Baba and I resolved that what we needed to do was bring him to the golf course,” the NGF President said.