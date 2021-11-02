As Nigeria makes new commitment to increase its modern contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) to 27 per cent by 2030, Pathfinder International has called for more finding, budget release and policy implementation for Family Planning services.

The organisation made the call at an orientation workshop with national level media partners on advance family planning, in Lafia, Nasarawa State

Speaking at the worshop, media and communications officer, Pathfinder International, Bayo Ewuola, said: “It is important for government to prioritise family planning services by budgeting, release of these budgets and implementation of family planning policies so that women, girls and men who need family planning services will have access to these services.

“If there is not enough fund, the first thing that happens is that there will not be opportunity to procure family planning commodities and consumables in healthcare facilities and the capacity of staffs will not be built to be able to provide family planning services,” he added.

Speaking on the benefits of child spacing, Ewuola noted that the practice supports economic growth and educational advancement for the boy and girl child.

“With child spacing, parents will be able to send their children to school and as well have more money to cater for their children,” Ewuola said.

On the advancement of modern contraceptive services and improvement of CPR, Ewuola said “We are supporting States for the dissemination of self-care injection guidelines which is for DMPA-SC. The guidelines will allow women of reproductive age to have access to more contraceptive services at the comfort of their homes.

“Things also means that healthcare service providers we have more time to rest because when they access healthcare services for the first time, you can give them more of those contraceptive products and injections to use for the next three quarters.”