About 50 indigent babies at the paediatric wards of the National Hospital Abuja (NHA), have benefitted from the donation of a nongovernmental organisation, DOA Garden of Love Charity Foundation.

The foundation also supported some of the indigent infants with cash donations to augment the payment of their hospital bills.

The founder of the foundation, Mrs Owei Dorcas Ayebabiaghashot, said the gesture is “about giving to the less privileged so that they can have the feeling of getting something to support themselves.”

She said the effort to assist the less privileged became necessary considering the economic challenges all over the country.

The infant mortality rate for Nigeria in 2019 was 74.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to reports.

While advising government to ensure that affordable healthcare is available for all Nigerians, she urged well-meaning individuals to support the less privileged who are hospitalised.

“It is important that the government ensure that our hospitals and healthcare centres are well equipped and manned by well-trained and motivated healthcare workers. Not only that, healthcare should be affordable to all Nigerians.

Amongst other things the Organisations donates diapers, food and detergents, including cash donations to the beneficiaries.