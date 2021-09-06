A Kaduna-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Legal Awareness for Nigeria Women (LANW) with support from MacArthur Foundation, said within the past three years, it has trained 119 community monitors and conducted needs assessment on 455 primary and secondary schools in Soba, Chikun and Kaura local government areas of Kaduna State.

Its executive director, Rebecca Sako-John, said within the period under review, the organisation has been working on a project titled, “Strengthening Transparency and Accountability in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES)” and it is aimed at strengthening access to information on governance and administration of public funds for quality service delivery in Kaduna State.

She said under the project, LANW tracked 82 schools, 35 primary health centres (PHCs) and 35 rural water supply projects.

Speaking during an anti-corruption campaign with the objective to increase citizens’ demand for zero tolerance against corruption, John-Sako reiterated that fight against all forms of corruption is a collective responsibility.