BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Human rights organisation, Tableland Society For The Oppressed, has dragged the minister of education, chairman National Universities Commission (NUC), chairman Governing Council and registrar of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FOUYE) to federal high court, Abuja over the appointment of Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as FUOYE vice chancellor.

The plaintiff in the case with suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/250/2021 which also has Prof Fasina as defendant is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, agents, officers, aides, appointees or whomsoever and however otherwise from recognising and dealing with Professor Fasina as vice chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

Also sought is an order of perpetual injunction restraining Professor Fasina from parading himself as or acting in the capacity of vice chancellor of Federal University Oye- Ekiti, and an order declaring his appointment as vice chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti as null, void and of no effect whatsoever and in his place the most qualified to be the vice chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti be appointed accordingly.

The NGO is also alternatively seeking an order directing a fresh and transparent exercise devoid of discrimination, partiality, prejudice

in the appointment of the vice chancellor of the institution.

The grounds upon which the relief were sought include that the 6th defendant Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina was indicted by the

committee set up by Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti for collecting double salary from both Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti and Federal

University Oye-Ekiti.

“That section 42 of the constitution has been violated by the appointment of the 6th defendant (Professor Fasina) who failed the

selection interview organised and that the defendants have all endorsed and unjustly conferred the position of the vice chancellor on

Professor Fasina who is not qualified at the expense of qualified candidates purely on the basis of discrimination.

“ That Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina was the worst candidate at the interview but was unjustly favoured by the chairman Governing council

of the University contrary to section 2: 14C of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti Regulations governing the condition of Service of senior

staff.”