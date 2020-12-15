BY CECILIA OGEZI |

Passionate Women and Youth Achievers Initiative (PWYA) has empowered about 120 widows and the less-privileged women with cash and food items in Abuja.

The beneficiaries were drawn from different rural settlements in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The founder of the organisation, Mrs Chinwe Okoro, said that the gesture was in line with the group’s core values of providing and empowering widows and vulnerable in rural areas.

According to her, the aim and objective of the organisation were to empower and support women development, through soft loan schemes, skills acquisition and empowerment programmes.

“We are nationwide NGO but now we are in Kuje, our NGO is relatively new, about two years now. Basically we are into skills acquisition, empowerment programmes and soft loan schemes to help women.

“So, I have invited the widows to extend my own support as an NGO and to encourage them to keep moving and to know that they are not alone, that we love them.

“This is not my first time of distributing such items. I have been doing this gesture from time to time to help them make a little living.

“I believe that I should cushion the effect of economic hardship on the widows with some food and cash gifts and to encourage them and let them know that people like us still have them in mind,” she said.

Okoro added that the aim of the gesture was to put smile on the faces of the widows and to encourage them in this time of economic hardship.

The founder noted that the organisation was focusing mainly on combating domestic violence, taking care of the less-privileged and the vulnerable in the society.

Okoro urged the women to be prudent in investing the capital they were given in order for their business to grow as entrepreneurs.

She called on philantropists, corporate organisations and Nigerians of goodwill to identify with the NGO in providing succour for widows andother vulnerable women.

A widow and mother of three, Mrs Regina Okolo, thaked the organisation and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the NGO by providing for the less-privileged in the country.