As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and having the belief that no student should be left out of school on account of lack of funds, a non-governmental organisation, EvergreenG6, has donated food items and awarded scholarships to students residing at Papaladna community, Nasarawa State.

The scholarship was awarded to two indigent students namely Opeyemi Deborah and Ataneyi Cecilia both SS2 students of Government Secondary School New/Old Karshi respectively. The scholarship covers their SS3 three-term school fees and their West Africa Examination Council, National Examination Council (NECO), Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examinations fees.

The beneficiaries got selected based on these criteria: economically disadvantaged but with a good academic track record.

Speaking during the presentation of the award to the students at the Chief of Papaladna Palace yesterday, the Club’s President Olujobi Bamidele said education is one of the most empowering forces in the world today as it empowers people with knowledge, builds confidence, and opens literate persons to great opportunities.

According to a newly published paper by UNESCO, Bamidele said education is critical to escape chronic poverty and prevents the transmission of poverty between generations.

He said, “We can therefore say that education is key to a better life and Every Child deserves to receive the precious gift of Education.

“However, it is rather unfortunate that millions of children in Nigeria do not have access to this key and since the year 2000, almost 60 million children in Nigeria are still out of school.

“The consequence of this is that these children not in school are the most marginalized and suffer from multiple marginalization factors such as Hunger and Starvation.”

As “Light to the World” and also in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, he said the Club has created the forum to reach out to the economically disadvantaged persons in the community/Society by sponsoring a number of children in school and giving foodstuff to many.

“We hope that as we touch these lives, they will, in turn, affect other lives positively,” he added.

The chief of Papaladna, Chief James Atuwa lauded the club for the initiatives.

He urged all other NGOs to emulate the club’s generosity.