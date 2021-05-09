ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

In continuation of building capacity for citizens towards reducing corrupt practices to its barest minimum and increasing citizens’ involvement in projects monitoring in the state, a Kaduna-based non-governmental organisation, Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW), with support from MacAuthur Foundation has provided skill training for community-based groups on project tracking and monitoring.

LANW had earlier trained 50 selected persons recently in Kaduna as community monitors on projects advocacy, social accountability, civic rights, networking and conflict resolution in a two-day programme.

The participants who include community leaders, youth leaders, head teachers, traditional leaders, civil society organiizations (CSOs), school- based management committee (SBMC) and health facility committee were drawn from Soba, Kaura and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The executive director of LANW, Barrister Rebecca Sako- John, in her opening address to the participants said the training is in furtherance of the objective of preparing community monitors for civic engagement, as well as to understand their civic rights and responsibilities.

In his presentation, Mr Yusuf Ishaku Goje, Head, Leadership, Governance and Advocacy (CALPED), took the participants through the rudiments of Community Development Charter (CDC), budget and budget circle and the EYES and EARS App.

Also, Mr Istifanus Barde ,a Quantity Surveyor, took the participants on bills of quantity in monitoring projects while the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, LANW, Sunbo Shobay educated the participants on tracking and monitoring tools.