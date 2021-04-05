By our Correspondent |

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Hajiya Zainabu Mai Kyau Foundation, has offset the fees for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examinations for students from the Gaidam community in Bayo LGA of Borno State.

The NGO presented a cheque for the WAEC fees at a ceremony at Gaidam Primary School, which was attended by parents, guardians, community leaders and the beneficiaries.

While receiving the cheque on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Umar Chiroma, education secretary of Bayo local education authority, thanked the Foundation for the gesture, which he said would go a long way in alleviating the challenges faced by the parents of the students.

“This is the first time such a thing is happening in Gaidam community. We are glad that the Hajiya Zainabu Mai Kyau Foundation paid the WAEC fees for students preparing to write the junior and senior WAEC examinations from the community.

“I want to use this medium to call on other well-meaning sons and daughters of this community to take a cue from what the Foundation has done,” Chiroma said.

In her remark, founder of the Foundation, Hajiya Zainabu Kyau, represented by Adamu Mohammed Zharuma, stated that the gesture was borne out of the desire to give back to the society and to encourage parents to send their children to school.

“We place a premium on the value of education especially in rural areas and Gaidam community, and this event that comprises of paying the WAEC fees for all eligible students in the community is a thing of joy for us and we appreciate God for the gift of life and the positive impact the Gaidam community has had on us.

“I want to charge all the students to prepare adequately for their examinations and also to assure them that the Foundation would be willing to provide further support as the need arises,” Kyau said.

The representative of the parents, Mallam Mohammed Yusuf, who spoke on behalf of the students, thanked the Foundation and also said they were proud to say they are from Gaidam community.

He further thanked the Foundation for easing the financial burden of the payment of WAEC off the shoulders of parents.

He said: “The intervention came at the right time due to the difficulty most parents are facing financially because of the hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Foundation also donated exercise books, white boards, and the rehabilitation of a borehole and teachers lavatory in the primary school.