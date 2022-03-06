Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN) has partnered with the first ladies of Lagos and Delta states with the view to champion awareness creation on Endometriosis, a condition affecting two to 10 per cent of women globally.

A patron, ESGN, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, who disclosed this in a media parley, said research has shown that Endometriosis affects women in their reproductive ages starting in the early years of secondary school when most girls see their monthly menstrual period for the first time.

Ajayi added that 60 per cent of women who have Endometriosis, experience symptoms before the age of 20, noting that it may not be diagnosed early until the adolescent sufferer grows into adulthood with concerns relating to infertility.

With a heavy incidence rate of about 10 per cent of the female population, coupled with the rather debilitating effect on the quality of life of women living with the condition, Ajayi said it is sad to note that there is no known cure for Endometriosis.

He called for the need to raise awareness to help women burdened by its effect to get help at the most appropriate time.

Ajayi said ESGN has reached out to the first ladies of Lagos and Delta states with the view of soliciting their support to champion the cause in the various states.

“We believe that these partnerships will help shape the workplace and school policies that may see better support for women living with Endometriosis.

“We are also creating awareness among adolescent females, through ESGN’s annual Secondary Schools Essay Competition. This year, we have driven our campaign to cover schools not only in Lagos but also in Delta state and the FCT. We are exploring a few physical engagements as we are all navigating the post-Covid landmines. ‘’

