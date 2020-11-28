BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The programme will allow individuals, families and groups to join the NHIS ecosystem.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, yesterday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NHIS , Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said the innovation was inline with the federal government’s

Health Sector Next Level Agenda for attainment of UHC through mandatory Health Insurance.

He said that the GIFSHIP will leverage on the overarching e-NHIS framework, which according to him, has been on the drawing board for more than a decade and was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“Some of the appealing features of this programme are: the inbuilt mechanisms to guard against moral hazard, adverse selection as well as allowing room for organizations, political office holders, donor agencies, multinational corporations, philanthropists and people in diaspora to contribute their quota towards the attainment of UHC,” he explained.