Out-of-pocket expenses which are direct payments made by individuals to health care providers at the time of service use, have been identified as a major factor promoting poor health seeking behaviour in Nigeria.

Most times, many Nigerians watch their loved ones die from curable illnesses due to financial constraint. The situation has increased the call for the government to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all its citizens.

This has also highlighted the essence of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), means health coverage for all, without discrimination and leaving no one behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The global health body also stressed that everyone everywhere has a right to benefit from health services that they need without falling into poverty when using them.

The Sustainable Development Goal 3:8 targets achievement of universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the health sector have been identified effective social health insurance and improved primary health care services as key to achieving UHC in the country.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was established under Act 35 of 1999 Constitution by the federal government to improve the health of all Nigerians at an affordable cost. The scheme is to provide social health insurance in Nigeria where health care services of contributors are paid from the common pool of funds contributed by the participants of the Scheme.

It is a pre-payment plan where participants pay a fixed regular amount. The amount/funds are pooled, allowing the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to pay for those needing medical attention.

However, after several years of being in existence, only about 12 per cent of the country’s population are enrolled into the scheme.

In a bid to changing the narrative, the NHIS recently flagged off the Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme ((GIFSHIP). The programme will allow individuals, families and groups to join the NHIS ecosystem.

Speaking during the launch of the programme in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said the innovation was in line with the federal government’s Health Sector Next Level Agenda for attainment of UHC through mandatory Health Insurance.

He said that the GIFSHIP will leverage on the overarching e-NHIS framework, which according to him, has been on the drawing board for more than a decade and was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“Some of the appealing features of this programme are: the inbuilt mechanisms to guard against moral hazard, adverse selection as well as allowing room for organisations, political office holders, donor agencies, multinational corporations, philanthropists and people in diaspora to contribute their quota towards the attainment of UHC,” he explained.

In his speech at the programme, the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who commended the management of the NHIS for the achievement, expressed optimism that the programme will rapidly expand the scope of healthcare coverage in the country’s urgent quest to attain UHC.

According to him, GIFSHIP offers citizens an opportunity to participate and benefit from the health insurance; there is opportunity for affordable individual enrolment, enrolment of a family unit or a group of people. Any of the enrolments can also be sponsored by well-meaning individuals, Trusts, or organisations.

“The programme we are presenting here today is the outcome of wide-ranging and far-reaching reforms within the NHIS to significantly increase the fiscal space for Healthcare services. Worthy of note is the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council, of the e-NHIS Project, a robust ICT infrastructure to be developed and deployed to facilitate enrolee verification, access to care, data collection and management. It will include analytics, which will feed into a disease map that will be of great benefit in management of public health across the nation.

“This comprehensive ICT profile will be deployed to facilitate the implementation of GIFSHIP, among other activities of NHIS, and give subscribers easier access to service and more value for money that will support their health-seeking endeavours.

“A major objective of GIFSHIP is to rapidly expand the scope of healthcare coverage in our urgent quest to attain Universal Health Coverage, for which we cannot afford to leave anyone behind. GIFSHIP offers citizens an opportunity to participate and benefit from the health insurance.

“There is opportunity for affordable individual enrolment, enrolment of a family unit or a group of people. Any of the enrolments can also be sponsored by well-meaning individuals, Trusts, or organisations. I therefore invite members of the polity, philanthropists, Nigerians in the diaspora, among others, to take advantage of this fantastic option to provide healthcare coverage for their families, communities, clans and enrol members of their constituencies, loved ones and relations, thereby giving them financial access to comprehensive quality healthcare at the point of need. The larger the pool of enrolees, the stronger the Insurance base will be.

“The Basic healthcare provision fund will be dedicated to the poor and vulnerable as captured in our social register. The data, financial and claims management will be assured with the secured electronic platform set up in collaboration with NIGCOMSAT and approved by the Federal Executive Council, that will issue each enrolee a personal e-card that allows him to access medical treatment anywhere in the country, while fully assuring privacy and data protection. There are options for basic cover and coverage upgrades.

“I therefore invite members of the polity, philanthropists, Nigerians in the diaspora, among others, to take advantage of this fantastic option to provide healthcare coverage for their families, communities, clans and enrol members of their constituencies, loved ones and relations, thereby giving them financial access to comprehensive quality healthcare at the point of need. The larger the pool of enrolees, the stronger the Insurance base will be.”

Also, the minister has inaugurated a 22-man ministerial committee on provision of health insurance for retirees and elderly in the country.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, he noted that the elderly and retirees of 60 years and above, make up 6 to 7 per cent being 15 million out of Nigeria’s population, and the size of some countries.

The minister acknowledged that the elderly may be facing age-related health challenges, over and beyond the wear and year of aging, and additional strain from financial challenges and psycho-social issues of adjusting to a retiree’s life.

He noted that the covd-19 pandemic has made it obvious that about 60–80 per cent of older persons have pre-existing medical conditions requiring regular medications.

According to him, these retirees depend solely on a pension allowance that is barely enough to meet basic household needs.

“We are here today 30th November 2020 for an activity that could bring help to the elderly in our society and it is to inaugurate members of a Ministerial Committee to examine options for the provision of Health Insurance for retirees and the elderly in Nigeria.

“It underscores the resolve and commitment of the federal government to improve access to healthcare and promote the wellbeing of ageing citizens through provision of health insurance.

“The President subscribes to the view that elders who have served their country be treated with respect and dignity and commits to investing in older persons in recognition of the contribution they continue to make to family, community and nation. This aligns with global best practices in health care for older persons,” he stated.

The Committee members include Mr Linus Awute, retired former Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Health, as the Chairman; Prof. Muhammad Nasiru Sambo, executive secretary NHIS/co- chair, and 20 others.

The committee is expected to “Assess the current situation of health Insurance coverage and access to health care for retirees and senior citizens (over 60 years) in Nigeria.

It is to develop a National Framework for the effective Health Insurance Coverage of Retirees and Senior citizens. To make recommendations to the minister of Health on the potential resource mobilisation as well as other mechanisms for the successful implementation of the framework, amongst others.

In his acceptance remarks, the Committee chairman, Linus Awute, expressed the Committee’s commitment to justify the confidence reposed on them by the government.