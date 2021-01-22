ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The National Health Insurance Scheme ( NHIS), has urged Nigerians to key into the scheme in order to access quality health care service and to improve on their health status.

Mrs Mary Aliu, the Nasarawa State Coordinator of the scheme made the call in Keffi during stakeholders forum its organized for Health Maintenance Organizations ( HMOs), Health Care facilities ( HCFs) and enrollees.

Aliu said that the importance of the scheme could not be overemphasised to human and societal development, hence the need of her call in that direction.

She said the scheme has decided to bring the health sector stakeholders together in order to discuss ssues that will improve on the health status of Nigerians.

According to her, our mandate is to achieve universal health care coverage for all Nigerians.

” We all here to deliberate on issues that will move health care in Nigeria forward and to achieve universal health care coverage.

” As you all know that we have a new NHIS which is ” result oriented” under the leadership of our Executive Secretary, Prof. Nasir Sambo.

” NHIS is to provide social health insurance in Nigeria where health care services of contributors are paid from the common pool of funds contributed by the participants of the scheme.

” It was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to improve the health of all Nigerians at an affordable cost

” It is in view of this I want to call on Nigerians to key into the scheme considering its benefit to human and societal development,” she said.

Aliu commended Prof. Nasir Mohammed Sambo, the Executive Secretary of the scheme for being up and doing in moving the scheme forward toward bettering the health status of Nigerians.

She commended the participants for being in attendance and urged them to use what will be discussed to improve on the health being of Nigerians.

Aliu urged the HMOs, HCFs and other stakeholders to continue to abide by the scheme rules and regulations for improved health status of Nigerians.

The coordinator restated her continued commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that will improve on the health status of the people of the state and Nigeria at large.