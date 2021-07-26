The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, has said that the Commission has taken new and innovative ways through pageantry to protect human rights in the country.

The executive secretary, who disclosed this during official unveiling of the Human Rights Africa International Pageantry, held on Monday at the NHRC headquarters in Abuja, also used the opportunity to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the enforcement of human rights culture with Human Rights Africa International Pageant (THRAIP).

While reiterating that pageantry is a reality show that aims at showcasing human rights culture throughout the African continent, Ojukwu revealed that the programme will largely target the youths as well serve by creating a platform for human rights sensitisation and education right for the living.

“The pageant is on beauty of knowledge, ideas and intellect, where knowledge in all areas of human rights will be promoted and protected through drama and skills, as a way of increasing the knowledge and understanding of human rights amongst the viewers of TV and other social media handlers where the pageant will be streamed”.

“Implementing the project will not only benefit the individual citizens of Nigeria in particular but will also be contributing to the fulfillment of major obligations and commitment of the county in the realm of human rights in Africa and the world at large,” he said.

For her part, the founder, House of Eden, Princess Barbara Amaka, said that human rights Africa international pageant has fundamental aims to promote a more efficacious human rights culture across Africa.

She added that it also target demography on leaders of tomorrow by modeling them into two activity concepts dearest to the youths everywhere, leadership development and public.