Stakeholders and delegates of All progressives Congress (APC) in Niger East Senatorial District have endorsed Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for another four years

The stakeholders meeting in Minna yesterday comprised chairmen of local government area and party executives at both local government and ward levels as well as women and youth leaders.

They said the endorsement of Musa was based on his excellent performance in the last three years that he had been in the senate.

Reacting to his endorsement, Musa thanked the people of the senatorial district for the confidence reposed on him and promised not to disappoint them if given another chance.

Musa said the major preoccupation of any responsible leader is to always work towards improving the living condition of the people hence his priority on the provision of adequate clean water and agricultural inputs, electricity, empowerment of youths and women among others .

He promised to sustain the effort through effective legislations and execution of projects in all the nine local government areas that made up the senatorial district.

Senator Musa then advised local government and ward executives to always obey the party’s constitution as the present national leadership of APC is placing high premium on party supremacy.