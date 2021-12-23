Niger State House of Assembly has passed the 2022 budget of N211 billion with about 10 percent increase over the appropriation bill submitted by Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

The House jacked up the appropriation bill of N198 billion presented by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to over N211 billion.

The chairman, House committee on planning and appropriation Muhammad Bashir Lokogoma who submitted the report of the committee at the plenary said the jacking up of the budget was as a result of increase in some expected revenue sources.

Lokogoma said it was discovered that improvement could be made from capital receipt, refund, statutory allocation and internally generated revenue.

He said the budget is made up of a recurrent expenditure of N80 billion and the capital expenditure of N130 billion

Responding, the Speaker, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, added the efforts of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for the thorough job.

The house thereafter adopted the report unanimously as the 2022 appropriation law even as the Speaker directed the clerk of the house to produce a clean copy for governor’s assent.

