BY EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

The host communities in the oilrich Niger Delta have called for the scrapping of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The call was made yesterday at the two-day public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020, organised by the Senate JointCommittee on Petroleum

Downstream, Upstream and Gas.

This is even as the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, tackled his kinsmen from oil producing communities over percentage accruals from oil firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the public hearing

yesterday, the national president of the Oil Host Communities (HOSTCOM), high chief Benjamin Style Tams said all the intervention agencies established by federal government for the development of oil host communities had not made any reasonable impacts as far as development of the communities are concerne