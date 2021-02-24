Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger on Wednesday assented into law, the bill against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and the bill that provided for Pre-marital Medical Examination in the state, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bills were sponsored by Hajiya Binta Mamman and Malam Shuaibu Liman, members representing Gurara and Suleja constituencies respectively at the state’s House of Assembly.

Bello said that the laws had given relevant agencies the necessary legal backing to address the menace of Gender Based Violence (GBV) mostly against women.

The governor said that the pre-marital examination law aimed at ensuring that all necessary pre-marital examinations were carried out on couples intending to get married.

“This is to ensure that necessary medical examinations such as genotype, HIV/AIDS and fertility tests are conducted on couples before marriage to avoid crisis after,” he said.

The governor commended the legislative arm for initiating the bills and ensuring their passage. (NAN)