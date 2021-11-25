Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the immediate reconstruction of Gwari-Road Primary Healthcare (PHC) Centre in Nasarawa A ward of Chanchaga local government area of the state which was gutted by fire last weekend.

The governor who inspected the facility on Tuesday in Minna, expressed sadness over the incident and promised to rebuild it immediately.

He said considering the number of people that benefit from the facility there was the need for immediate action, even though the level of damages caused by the inferno was enormous.

The governor however said an alternative facility would be provided for patients, to allow for continuous provision of medical services to the people pending the reconstruction of the facility.

“I can see there is nothing left of the facility. If we are to do a good job, we are to rebuild it completely.

“The entire facility needs to be rebuilt because we have some patients here and we have to find an alternative facility where we can move those patients to but the extent of damage calls for a complete renovation and equipping,” he said.

Governor Sani Bello who noted that the level of destruction was much, however thanked God that no life was lost.