Concerned Shiroro youth of Niger State, have faulted what they described as haphazard compensation land poor resettlement plans by the authorities handling the Zungeru Power Plant in the state.

The youths said their position was premised on the complaints emanating from the members of the host communities who alleged poor enumeration before the construction of the dam started.

The leaders of the group, Bello Ibrahim and Sani Abubakar, at a joint press briefing yesterday alleged crass negligence and complacency by the handlers of the dam project started since 2010.

“ Based on our thorough findings, many people were not captured during enumeration, and up till date, their issues have not been revisited,” they said.

They decried the difficulties faced by the host communities, saying they were without shelter and had become refugees on their ancestral land.