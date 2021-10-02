The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigerians on the 61st independence day anniversary, saying the country sports sector have been successfully reclassified as business not as recreational activities.

This was contained in his goodwill message to youth and sportsmen, Dare noted that the country’s athletes has recorded impressive performances in the continent and the world biggest stage.

He also noted that some of the initiatives of the sports ministry has created room for the rapid development of sports and facilities across the country.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development also ensured the classification of sports as a business and not mere recreation.

“In the area of sports development, youth oriented programmes like the ‘Adopt-an-Athlete’ and ‘Talent Hunt Program initiatives have been central to all our activities. These initiatives have led to podium finishes at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games, as well as the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya with Nigeria hauling 19 medals from these competitions. Just recently, the Nigeria women basket ball team, D’Tigress won the Afro Basketball Gold for the 3rd consecutive time making them the best women basketball team in Africa.

“Many young talents in all sports have been identified, a lot more will be identified. These talents will be adopted, harnessed, supported, financed and exposed to the best facilities, coaching and training programmes possible so they can become world beaters in the near future.

“As a Ministry, we have also embarked on an aggressive drive to upgrade our sporting facilities so that our sports men and women can utilise them optimally.

“The national stadia in Lagos and Abuja have had the football pitches of their mainbowls regrassed; because we know that great talents can only be birthed in an enabling environment and our infrastructure is key to creating it.

“In addition, towards ensuring that sports enthusiasts at the grassroots have access to quality sporting facilities, the football pitch of the Daura Township Stadium in Daura, Katsina State has been completely rehabilitated and boasts of having one of the most modern synthetic AstroTurf pitches in Nigeria” he concluded.