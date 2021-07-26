Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum, have assured Nigerians that the PDP is the party that will salvage the nation from all its challenges, saying that Nigeria has no hope except in the PDP.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, disclosed this at the grand reception dinner held at the Goverment House Bauchi in honour of the 13 PDP governors, who converged in Bauchi State for their extra-ordinary meeting slated for Monday.

Tambuwal said that the PDP has the solution to the predicaments facing the country, pointing out that the party will bounce back in 2023.

Represented by the governor of Taraba state, Darius Dickson Ishaku, Governor Tambuwal said that the country was in a very sorry state and plagued with challenges ranging from insecurity, unemployment and poverty, amongst other social vices, saying that the PDP has what it takes to deliver Nigeria from its challenges.

“We have no hope except in PDP, we will live in the PDP and salvage whatever the country is left off when we regain power in 2023. If you look around, all the PDP states are where there is work ongoing.

“I am speaking the fact and minds of many Nigerians.Those who are running and leaving PDP to where their sins are forgiven, so if you are a bad and corrupt man, come over to APC where your sins are forgiven.

“We do not agree and believe in intimidation, we will remain in PDP, we will capture the power, change and improve Nigeria. Those who said that they were going to conquer and remove Boko Haram in six months, it is now six years and they are still there, they cannot do it.

“I assure that we will do it again, give us the mandate, we are all coming back in 2023. We assure you that this time for real that in six months, we will change the terrain, we will change the narratives, we will make Nigerians happy again,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said that PDP was the only party that is united and has the experience to take Nigeria out of the blues.

“PDP has done it before, we have all the structure that is required and we have the experience from 1999 till date and that is why I must thank our leaders, the governors for bringing this initiative, where we are going from state to state, zone to zone to discuss our problems and challenges and the problem of governance.

“I know there have been a prevalence of defection that is worrying so many people, those that must go must go.They are either pursuing something or something is pursuing them. So if they go, it may be better off for us. For some of us that you see here, there is no where to go, PDP is the only answer for Nigeria,” the Bauchi governor stated.