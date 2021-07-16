The final round of 2021 Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL)’s Super 4 kicks off in Kaduna from July 27 to 31, 2021 at the Murtala Square.

The participating teams are Kebbi BSC, Kwara BSC, Smart City BSC of Lagos and Kada BSC.

Mahmud Hadeja, coordinator of the Beach Soccer League and President African Beach Soccer Union disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State commission for sports development, Professor Kabiru Mato.

He solicited the support and maximum cooperation of the State to make the event a resounding success, adding that the matches will be covered live by Super Sports and will be live streamed.

This is just as he informed that athletes who have made Nigeria proud particularly in the game of football and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) leadership among other dignitaries will be invited to grace the matches.

“Sir, we are equally here to seek the assistance of the State in the usage of the Beach Soccer site and provision of accommodation for match officials and dignitaries that will attend, and to also through the ministry invite Nasir el-Rufai to grace the occasion as a special guest of honour,” he said.

In his response, Sports Commissioner, Professor Mato assured of the usage of beach soccer sites at the Murtala Square and further expressed the pleasure of the State to host the event.