A Professor at University of Benin, Monday Joy Omoregie, has said that with the provision of qualitative education to citizens, Nigeria can overcome its current security challenges and forge a new pedestal for the restoration of order in the country.

Professor Omoregie who described the alarming proportion of insecurity in the country as abnormal, said peace education remain a primary pillar for preventing armed conflict and violence for saving of lives and freeing up limited resources for social needs.

The professor stated this as a guest lecturer during the Auchi Polytechnic Alumni Association (APAA) annual lecture and awards for its distinguished alumni in Abuja at the weekend.

The lecture themed, ‘National Security: Roles of Academics’, was aimed at generating and contributing ideas and strategies that would help the three tiers of government solve the current security imbroglio in the country and through it, contribute a quota to national development in fulfillment of the objectives of setting up the Polytechnic.

Citing examples of countries which have used education to achieve peace, the Omoregie said education of citizens become paramount to boost confidence, hope, empathy, tolerance and reduces support of terrorism and militancy which according him can be done through knowledge evangelism of the teeming youths.

“A legislator in the current Assembly of the House of Representatives, was quoted to have said that ‘Weapons will kill terrorists, but Education will kill terrorism’, I agree entirely with this assertion, the reason is that while weapons target the outcome of insecurity, education will address the root cause of the problem,” he said.

The professor said government at all levels must provide needed funds to realise the dream of securing the nation through articulated and result-oriented educational system by engaging experts from academic institutions to make imputs in activities that make up national security.

While expressing delight over the passage of a Bill to upgrade the Auchi Polytechnic to a Federal University of Technology, the president of APAA, Abuja branch, Sanni Onogu, urged lawmakers in Edo State to facilitate the process for a presidential assent to the Bill.