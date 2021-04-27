By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The vice chancellor of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa, has explained why Nigeria is rated as a country that is technically incapacitated to meet its food demand.

Delivering the 46th series of Professorial inaugural lecture at Bayero University Kano yesterday, Professor Musa said the country’s inability to transform its agricultural potential to practical reality, especially in the area of food sufficiency, was worrisome.

Musa who is a Professor of Agricultural Economics and Extension expressed worry that in spite of the huge deposited natural resources in Nigeria, the country was still listed by the Food and Agriculture Organization among nation’s lagging behind in food sufficiency.

The VC declared that despite policy interventions, the agricultural sector is still largely underdeveloped, principally because substantial concentration is devoted more on production rather than on enhancing value addition across value chain segments.

Professor Musa stressed that FAO prediction also came even when the federal government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) projected Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in tomato paste, rice and wheat by 2020.

He said the targets were yet to materialize because of the large and continuous dependency on importation.

The VC submitted that given the enormous qualities and contributions of agriculture, the sector has not performed as expected essentially in the past four decades due to inadequate supply of inputs and the refusal to pay attention to the food demand.