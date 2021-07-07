Deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has said Nigeria is committed to transition to renewable energy.

Mohammed who stated this at the official commissioning 1.52 MWp/2.28 MWh Solar Microgrid System and Energy Retrofitting at the Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja, said the power would bring more opportunities to the Nigerian economy and also create new avenues for job.

She explained that about 150million people in world did not have access to electricity adding that “This has shown how Nigeria Leadership is committed to energy transition to renewable energy. Projects like this bring hope and showcase possibilities and usher in acquired goals including the Paris Club agreement and the SDGs. These also express the type of innovation the public sector can offer.”

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration had delivered on many of its local and international commitments.

Buhari who was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, stated that for many years, the pursuit of energy solution had followed a single track of on-grid power until recently when the off-grid power became a focal policy of this administration.