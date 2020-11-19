By Patrick Ochoga |

The Nigerian government is close to receiving a fresh £60m looted fund from United Kingdom.

The two countries have been working on modalities for the repatriation of the fund.

The deputy executive director of African Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Mr Leo Atakpu, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of a two-day workshop organised by ANEEJ for journalists and civil society organisations in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Atakpu said the expected fund was allegedly looted during the administration of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori.

Atakpu, who represented the Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, at the event with the theme “Edo State Integrity and Accountability Strategy,” added that the UK Government was insisting that the money must be used on some projects that would have direct impact on the common people.

He revealed that other looted funds being expected include $300million Abacha fourth tranche of loot from the Irish Government, and $900,000 allegedly looted by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of Bayelsa state from the United States of America, among others.

“About 60million pounds Ibori loot is being expected from the UK, there is already discussion between Nigerian Government and the UK Government on one hand and the Federal Government and the Delta State Government.

“The Federal Government is to collect the 30 per cent of the repatriated fund. While the awaited Abacha 4th tranche of $300million expected from Ireland is agreed to be used for the three legacy projects which are the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Abuja – Kaduna Road.

“While the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha $900,000 loot expected from the USA was formally agreed to be used for Judges’ Quarters, it was later

agreed to be used for primary health facility, as that will have direct impact on common people,” Atakpu said.