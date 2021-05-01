The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has inaugurated musical equipment to enable it to adequately support the country’s national teams at international and local competitions.

The instruments inaugurated at the club’s monthly Star Night and Investiture of new members included 10 drums and sticks and six trumpets donated by one of its members based in Russia.

Inaugurating the instruments, the club’s National Chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, noted that the equipment came timely as it would help the team cheer the country’s teams at both continental and global competitions.

He said the drums and sticks the National Band had were old as the last set was bought seven years ago.

He said some of the forthcoming competitions included the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), beginning in January 2022 in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He recalled that he spoke with one of the members in Russia without disclosing his name about the dearth of musical equipment in the organisation.

“After I discussed with one of our members in Russia on Monday, April 12, and complained about the need for trumpets in the club as a matter of urgency, and he promised that he was going to respond.

“Surprisingly, I got a call from a delivery man on April 14, who said he had a package for the club; and when he got here, behold, it was six brand new trumpets from him.

“Another member has promised to donate four more drums soon to complement the ones the current executive just bought,” he said.

Ikpea appealed to the instrumentalists to make good use of the equipment to lift the spirit of the national team players even when the odds were against them in a match to eventually win.

He also appealed to corporate organisations and philanthropists to assist the club in its chosen call of cheering the national teams and promoting football, especially now normal competitions were gradually returning. (NAN)