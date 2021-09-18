Determined to ensure a prompt return of democratic rule in Guinea after the recent military coup, Nigeria has called on ECOWAS to insist on a short transition programme that would usher in a new civilian government in that country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this yesterday while representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member-states on the political situation in the Republics of Guinea and Mali, which held in Accra, Ghana.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, said according to the communique issued at the end of the extraordinary summit, ECOWAS leaders have resolved to freeze the financial assets of members of the military junta, place a travel ban on them, while also demanding that the junta return Guinea to constitutional rule within six months.

It would be recalled that at the last summit of ECOWAS leaders which held virtually on September 8, Nigeria, also represented by Osinbajo, condemned the coup de‘tat in Guinea, calling for an unconditional release of President Alpha Conde, and for stringent measures on Guinea’s military junta.

Speaking at the Accra summit, Prof. Osinbajo restated Nigeria’s position, urging for the unconditional release of Condé and calling for more pressure to be put on the country’s military leaders to return the nation to democratic rule.