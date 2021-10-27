To ensure sustainable development and enduring democracy in Nigeria, the commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun State, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, has prescribed a rigorous recruitment of leaders into political offices.

Egbemode who bemoaned the current recruitment process into leadership positions at national and sub-national levels, emphasized the need for education and political consciencetisation of citizens to improve their awareness on the requirements for sustainable development.

While also providing statistics showing that the total vote cast during 2021 Big Brother Naija was 1.2billion compared to 26.3million national vote cast during 2019 presidential elections.

Egbemode lamented the misplaced priority of citizens, adding that it was time to place higher premium on issues that affect the lives of citizens over and above issues that provide temporary excitement.

The commissioner, who opened the 2021 press week of the Osun chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, commended the Osun Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, as a well-groomed leader whose recruitment is a good example of a conscious process.

In his earlier remark, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines and Chairman of the Osun NUJ Press Week 2021, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, said free and fair elections did not guarantee good governance or enduring democracy.