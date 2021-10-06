Regional manager of Olam Nigeria Limited, Mr Manish Khede has said that Nigeria needs at least 1.7 million metric tonnes of milk annually to properly meet its milk consumption requirement.

Khede made the disclosure while delivering an address yesterday at the official launch of the artificial insemination programme for 100 cows at Yar’ Kanya village in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State.

He said, “1.7 metric tonnes of milk are required by Nigeria annually to enhance food security in the country.

“On its side, Olams Limited is into social responsibility programmes in various agricultural sectors including enhancing milk production.

“We also promote national food security, development of industries and enhance animal rearing as well as milk production in the country.”

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the assistant director livestock, Bashir Muhammad Danjanku stated that the federal government is also going to inseminate 100 cows in Kano State to support the project.

He said the people should also take advantage of the various interventions provided by the government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that includes milk production.

The project of inseminating cows to enhance the production of milk is being run by the Kano Dairy Cooperative Union with support from Outspan, Singapore.