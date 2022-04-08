A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Adesina Adarabierin has called for concerted efforts to tackle the problem of insecurity rocking the country.

Adarabierin who spoke on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital while distributing food items, milk and beverages to the Muslim APC members in the constituency for the ongoing Lenten and Ramadan urged Nigerians irrespective of their religious affiliation to intensify prayers for peace to return to all trouble parts of the nation.

Adarabierin who is an aspirant seeking to represent Ado Ekiti constituency I in the state House of Assembly said the ongoing Lenten and Ramadan periods should be used by the citizenry to seek the face of God on the insecurity and other challenges confronting Nigeria.

He also presented megaphones to the party to carry out what he called early morning house to house campaigns in the seven wards of the constituency for Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the APC flagbearer for the June 18 governorship poll in the state.

“I congratulate the Muslims and indeed all Nigerians for witnessing another Ramadan. I want to enjoin them to use this opportunity to pray for the nation, particularly on the precarious security situation being experienced in our country. I believe in the efficacy of prayers, that God Almighty will consider our plight and supplication in this holy period and return peace to our land”.

The state assembly hopeful who is from ward l (Idofin) noted that no lawmaker has ever come from the ward since 22 years of our democracy, urging the people and party to give the ward a chance.