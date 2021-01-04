Nigeria’s budgets and public funds are currently audited and evaluated with a pre-independence Audit Law or Act. There is currently no audit law for the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAGF). The only relevant statute is the pre-independence Audit Ordinance of 1956. An Audit Bill was passed by the National Assembly in early 2015 after a decade of discussion, but this was not given the president’s assent. Little wonder that there is a poor audit circle in Nigeria.

The audit bill, if passed, will give financial and operational autonomy to the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation. The bill will repeal the Audit Ordinance of 1956 and the Public Accounts Committee Act of 2004. As it stands today, the Auditor General of the Federation is not independent. His tenure of office is also not protected by law. There is so much leadership instability/crisis in that office which clearly undermines public accountability.

The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAGF) is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) and the foremost statutory accountability office of Nigeria, responsible for the audit of all Public Accounts of the Federation. One of the key priorities of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is an effective fight against corruption on all fronts and the establishment of transparency and accountability in public financial management. The OAGF as the accountability office of the nation, therefore, has a key role to play in this regard.

Over the decades, the OAGF had under-performed in its role due to major neglect and under-investment. One of its key challenges has been a lack of independence from the executive that it is meant to audit. International best practices and the standards of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions require the Supreme Audit Institution to be statutorily, operationally and financially independent of government.

At the moment, the OAGF is dependent on the Federal Civil Service for all aspects of its operations, including staffing and other resources. To successfully discharge its duties, the OAGF needs to further develop its audit capability and competence just as it needs the statutory freedom and independence to do this.

An effective audit function will provide the Office of the Attorney General and other anti-corruption agencies with the right tools for them to better carry out their enforcement and prosecutorial function. The Audit Bill is in line with the OGP principles: transparency, social participation, and accountability. The passage of the bill will empower the OAGF to assist the Nigeria OGP secretariat in achieving its milestones and objectives, specifically in the areas of anti-corruption and accessibility by civil society to public information.

The OAGF is also charged with reporting to the National Assembly and the citizens, on the performance of each of the Ministries, Departments Agencies (MDAs). An effective OAGF will deliver audits of MDAs that lead to better public financial management, transparency in financial and performance reporting across all federal MDAs and self-accounting units of Nigeria, and therefore better service delivery across the board.

Again, reports by the OAGF are the main tools needed by the National Assembly to hold those responsible for public expenditure to account. Through high quality, timely and well disseminated audit reports, an effective OAGF will also lead to better public access to information on the performance of government agencies. The resulting transparency will lend credibility to the financial reports of government, improve stakeholders’ (legislators, CSOs, NGOs, private sector and citizens) perception and confidence in government and MDAs’ public financial management, and provide a credible source of evidence for research, analyses and decision making, advocacy and demand for improved service from government agencies.

Importantly, there was an Audit Bill that was passed by the 8th National Assembly and sent to the president for assent in 2019. But it is unclear why the president has not assented to or declined the Audit Bill. What is however apparent is that the bill has been given a clean slate by all the relevant stakeholders, including the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. For some reasons and in order to thwart the president’s accountability and anti-corruption fight, some persons might be keeping the bill away from his notice. When you fight corruption, it fights back, sometimes, ferociously.

As a newspaper, we call on President Buhari to do the needful. It costs less to prevent corruption than to fight it. Declining assent to the Audit Bill is a major setback for the government’s anti-corruption fight. It is literally wielding the country back to 1956 Audit Ordinance Act because that is the only legal framework supporting the office, functions and responsibilities of the nation’s Auditor-general. Nigeria needs the necessary bite for the anti-corruption fight. The needed reform in Public Financial Management in the country will also suffer a setback without it.