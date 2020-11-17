The National Boundary Commission alongside its Niger Republic counterpart is set to continue pillar demarcations at boundaries.

The agency and its Niger counterpart have conducted a joint sensitisation campaign in border communities along Nigeria/Niger international borders in ahead of the commencement of pillar demarcation of the international boundary between both countries.

The six day sensitization campaign which commenced on the 10th to 15th November, 2020 was carried out in Ilela, Kadadi and Kongolam in Sokoto and Kastina states of Nigeria and the corresponding towns of Birnin Konni, Dan Tudun Mozage and Mai Mujiya of Niger Republic.

The spokesperson of the commission, Efe Ovuakporie said in a statement that the exercise which is a collaborative effort between the overnments of the two countries and the German Society for

International Cooperation (GIZ) is aimed at creating awareness of the impending field work in the border communities.

The support of the GIZ is part of a larger initiative by the German organization to provide services in the field of international development and cooperation through the African Union Border Programme (AUBP).

According to her, the director-general of the National Boundary Commission, Adamu Adaji noted that the idea behind the demarcation was not to cause division as sometimes erroneously perceived in some quarters but rather it is for government to be able to determine the actual space which it has sovereignty and thus fast tract development process in the border communities.

Adaji stated that it was very crucial to protect the lives of the field workers and support them throughout the duration of the demarcation exercise explaining that government’s developmental efforts may not be fully realized if the conducive work environment is not in place.

He, therefore, urged the local populace to take personal responsibility and resist the temptation to destroy and vandalize government properties maintaining that it was for their own benefits.

Adaji commended the various community leaders and other critical stakeholders in their roles of fostering peace and unity amongst the various communities thereby contributing to deepening democracy despite living in different countries.