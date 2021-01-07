BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, yesterday described Nigeria as a wasteland where darkness reigns supreme.

This is even as he defended himself over his 2020 Christmas message, insisting that a priest is a watchman, one whose duty is to watch over the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kukah, he is supposed to raise his voice whenever he sights danger in the country.

He stated this while delivering his sermon at the wake-keep organised for His Grace, Archbishop Peter Yariyock Jatau, the pioneer indigenous Archbishop of Kaduna Catholic Diocese at St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna, yesterday.

In his sermon titled, ‘A Nation In Search of Its Soul’, Kukah lamented that Nigeria has become one huge waste land, huge debris of deceit, lies, treachery, double dealing and duplicity.

Apparently reacting to the reactions that greeted his 2020 Christmas Day message, Bishop Kukah inferred that, as a Priest, he cannot keep quiet when things are wrong.

According to him, “the duty and responsibility of government is the security and welfare of its citizens. The Priest is a watchman, one whose duty is to watch over the city and to raise his voice whenever he sights danger. He calls on those who lead to remain faithful to their duties.”

“Today, our dear nation is like the proverbial farmer searching for his black goat. He has to do it with a sense of urgency because darkness is setting in as the sun quickly recedes. Our nation has become one huge wasteland, huge debris of the deceit, lies, treachery, double dealing and duplicity.

“Nigerian politics has become a huge trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation. The levels of frustration are rising by the day and we can see all these in the rise in domestic violence and inter- communal conflicts. A combination of all these has turned us unto a nation at war with itself.”

“Nigerians complain that the country is full of churches and mosques and they cannot find the values of these religions in everyday life. We sin at home by stealing the nation’s resources but we seek repentance and forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in the guise of lesser or higher pilgrimages,” Kukah said.

Speaking on corruption in government, the Bishop said, “our duty is to reject the notion of corrupt governments that somehow, the Lord has not provided for every society. When they call for us to tighten our belts because there is recession, oil prices have fallen, that there are problems with balance of payments and so on.