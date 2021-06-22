Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that since the beginning of 2021, the country has recorded 10,833 suspected cholera cases with 112 confirmed cases and 289 deaths across the country.

Advertisements





Cholera is a preventable and treatable epidemic -prone disease which is transmitted by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

The most affected states are Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Zamfara, Bayelsa and Kaduna.

Director-general of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said in the last one month, an increasing number of cholera cases have been reported across states.

He, however, said that the centre has activated a multi-sectoral National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

He said, “Given the risk of large outbreaks across states, NCDC has activated an EOC. The EOC is co-led with the Federal Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, given the link between cholera and water, sanitation and hygiene.

Advertisements

“The National EOC has been supporting states to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to the ongoing outbreak.

“This includes the deployment of National Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to support the response at state level, provision of medical and laboratory supplies, scale up of risk communications amongst other activities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihekweazu added that the resources that have been developed as part of Nigeria’s COVID-19 response were being used to strengthen the response to the cholera outbreak.

This, he said includes the digitalisation of the national surveillance system, establishment of laboratories and treatment centres, training of health workers among others.

“The number of cholera cases tends to increase with the onset of the rainy season. The risk of death from cholera is higher, when treatment is delayed. It is very important to visit a health facility if you have symptoms such as watery diarrhea and vomiting,” the DG explained.

He therefore urged members of the public to be aware of the risk of the disease and adhere to the following precautionary measures to ensure safety.

“Boil and store water in a clean and safe container before drinking, prepare, cook and store food safely, wash hands frequently with soap under clean running water to prevent infectious diseases including cholera. This is especially important after defecation and before handling food or eating,” he advised.