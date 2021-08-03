Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate, Dr Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria should not be allowed to split up.

Moghalu, who was speaking at the inaugural edition of The Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series in Abuja at the weekend, urged Nigerians to strive for equity and justice towards building the Nigeria of our dream.

“We should strive for equity and justice. Our leaders must be ready at all times to address the challenges that threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria,” he said.

He described the Late Gen. Momah as the very best of humanity.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said calls for restructuring and secessionist agitations are not the nation’s real challenges.

Ogbeh noted that long before the unduly acrimonious debate on restructuring, the Late Gen Momah wrote about restructuring, adding that the author took time to look, not only at the political aspect of restructuring but the problem of managing the Nigerian environment such as the cost of governance and the cost and challenge of managing plurality.

According to him, Momah, in the book, went as far as doing something which very few people have ever attempted to do and listed all the ethnic groups in the country and listed the states in which they were to be found.

“The answer to the plurality problem is not in division or splitting and this is the point General Momah made in his book. He was agonising about how we could cope with the cost of governance, the challenge of revenues after oil,” he said.