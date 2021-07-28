Organisers of the African Energy Week (AEW), scheduled to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, said the conference and exhibition would present an opportunity for Nigeria to strike a significant gas investment deal.

They said that the energy industry in Africa is on the cusp of an evolution, with the commencement of new exploration campaigns, large-scale renewable energy projects and an emerging natural gas industry driving the energy transition and initiating wide-spread socio-economic growth.

For Nigeria, the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will give the industry a shot in the arm and will attract investment in gas projects and marginal fields.

The organisers also discredited the misrepresentations by Africa Oil Week and Portfolio Director Simon Ford, stating that events cannot be held anywhere in Africa.

According to them, the AEW will take place in Cape Town with full ministerial support and against the backdrop of other successful energy events.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant socio-economic and industry impacts continent wide, the time for an Africa-focused energy event that prioritises African narratives and African people has never been more crucial, they said.

The AEC, through African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, has reaffirmed its position on the value of African held events and remains committed to the continent in the wake of the pandemic.

Despite the ongoing narrative by organisations such as London-based Hyve Group and Africa Oil Week (AOW) stating that Africa is not good enough, AEW 2021 will prove otherwise, and will take place under all government COVID-19 protocols, and legally, in Cape Town on November 9-12, 2021, the organisers said in a statement.

“Our position is clear, we simply do not agree that African energy events cannot take place in Africa

“As the continent continues to face significant challenges – with the COVID-19 pandemic causing project delays and disruptions as well as reducing global oil and gas capital expenditure – the need for an Africa-centric energy event that prioritizes deal-making, investments, and partnerships has never been more prominent.”