AFREXIM Bank is set to deliver 40 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria next year.

This is even as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has commended the bank for its efforts in stimulating and developing African trade, including its many engagements in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo spoke yesterday at the presidential villa while interacting with a delegation from the bank led by its president, Prof. Benedict Oramah.

After receiving a brief on the bank’s activities as well as ongoing projects in the country, the vice president expressed satisfaction with the work done by the bank and the interest shown in areas such as health infrastructure, trade facilitation and tourism, among others.

According to Oramah, AFREXIM is investing in trade and health infrastructure and is also involved in the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries including Nigeria, to enable the continent achieve herd immunity.

The CEO also disclosed an arrangement under the AFREXIM Bank facility to deliver 40 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria over a short period of time.

He added that the bank was committed to ensuring that the continent achieved herd immunity by vaccinating about 60% of Africa’s population against the disease.

The bank is also planning to establish National Quality Assurance Centres in some parts of the country in order to support and upgrade export of commodities from Nigeria.

Referencing the planned establishment of quality assurance centres across the country, the VP said it is important because “one of the problems we have had with our exports is really this problem of quality assurance and making sure that we have the facilities to test our export products and get all of our agencies working together. I am sure that you have SON, NAFDAC, and all of our agencies working with you on this project.”

While thanking the bank for its support, Osinbajo noted that the Federal Government’s programmes in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, particularly in the Shared Facility Initiative under the National MSMEs Clinic, are important and deserving of AFREXIM’s backing.